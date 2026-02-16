Webinar Recording: Navigating IP In 2026 – Key Developments And Strategic Outlook (Video)

We're pleased to share the recording of our recent webinar, "Navigating IP in 2026: Key Developments and Strategic Outlook," is now available for viewing.

Following another eventful year in intellectual property, our panel of IP attorneys explored the most impactful developments of 2025 and their implications for innovators and business owners in 2026 and beyond.

What's Covered

This focused one-hour session features practical observations and forward-looking insights across three critical areas:

Patent Practice & USPTO Developments with Nicole Palmer

How recent USPTO examination practices and procedural changes impact your patent prosecution strategy

Trademark & Copyright Trends with Nate Harris

Emerging trademark and copyright issues affecting brand protection and business strategy in the age of AI

Litigation, PTAB & Supreme Court Updates with Andrea Reed

How 2025's changes at the PTAB will inform 2026's defensive litigation strategy, plus a well-rounded discussion of select Federal Circuit cases and recent U.S. Supreme Court activity in patent law

Who Should Watch

This webinar is essential viewing for anyone protecting breakthrough technologies, building brand value, or navigating IP disputes. You'll gain strategic recommendations for optimizing your IP portfolio and mitigating risk in the year ahead.

