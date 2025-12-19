ARTICLE
19 December 2025

USPTO Fee Changes To Take Effect In January 2025: What You Need To Know

HM
Honigman

Contributor

Honigman logo

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Our sophisticated attorneys counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 legal practice areas. We’re proud to have recruited the best and brightest legal minds from across the United States – including from the U.S. Department of Justice, Am Law 50 firms, and leading global organizations – to help further strengthen our practice group expertise.

We’re proud of our promise to diversity, equity and inclusion; living that commitment every day with our clients and the community.

Explore Firm Details
Starting January 19, 2025 the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has enacted across-the-board increases to patent prosecution and litigation fees, and some new fees have been introduced.
United States Intellectual Property
Thomas J. Appledorn,Heidi M. Berven,Tyler J. Whittemore
+1 Authors
Honigman are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Insurance and Property industries

Starting January 19, 2025 the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has enacted across-the-board increases to patent prosecution and litigation fees, and some new fees have been introduced.

The PTO recently published its first fee increase since 2020. This fee increases are final and will take effect on January 19, 2025. All patent prosecution and litigation fees are increased at least 7.5%. All fees associated with the filing, searching, and examination of patents are increased at least 10%. Some fee increases are significantly higher. A summary of the fee increases appears in the Quick Reference Table provided at the end of this notice.

Selected significant fee increases include:

  • Excess claim fees will double to $200 for each claim over 20 and increase 25% to $600 for each independent claim over 3. See 89 FR 91,918 here.
  • A request for continuing examination (RCE) fee will increase for second and subsequent RCEs by 43%. See 89 FR 91,928 here.
  • Fees associated with patent term extension will double or triple See 89 FR 91,926 here.
  • Fees for Patent Trial and Appeal Board petitions will increase by 25% See 89 FR 91,936 here.
  • For design patents, the aggregate of filing, search, examination, and issue fees will increase by about 48%. See 89 FR 91,914 here.

Selected new fees also include:

  • A new information disclosure statement size fee with three tiers, 50–100 cumulative references ($200), 100–200 cumulative references ($500), and 200 or more cumulative references ($800) has been adopted. See 89 FR 91,923 here.
  • A new fee for continuing applications was introduced, where "older" child applications pay up to $4,000 to file based on the "earliest benefit date." See also 89 FR 91,908 here.

Quick-Reference Table: Selected Fee Changes for Undiscounted Entities1

Description

Current fee

Increased Fee

Dollar change

% change

Link

New fees

37 CFR § 1.17(v)(1):

IDS causing total number of provided items between 50–100

New

$200

--

--

Link

37 CFR § 1.17(v)(2):

IDS causing total number of provided items between 100–200

New

$500 less fees previously paid

--

--

Link

37 CFR § 1.17(v)(3):

IDS causing total number of provided items to exceed 200

New

$800 less fees previously paid

--

--

Link

Filing a continuing application ≥ 6 yr after earliest benefit date

New

$2,700

--

--

Link

Filing a continuing application ≥ 9 yr after earliest benefit date

New

$4,000

--

--

Link

Selected patent prosecution fee increases

Each independent claim in excess of three

$480

$600

$120

25%

Link

Each claim in excess of 20

$100

$200

$100

100%

Link

Application for patent term extension

$1,180

$2,500

$1,320

119%

Link

First request for continued examination (RCE)

$1,360

$1,500

$140

10%

Link

Second or subsequent RCEs

$2,000

$2,860

$860

43%

Link

Selected patent litigation fee increases

Inter partes review request (up to 20 claims)

$19,000

$23,750

$4,750

25%

Link

Inter partes review request for each claim in excess of 20

$375

$470

$95

25%

Link

Starting January 18, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) will implement a new few structure that affects trademark applications, trademark maintenance filings, and other-related trademark services.

Application filing fees have changed to incentivize more complete and timely filings and improve prosecution. The final rule replaces TEAS Plus and TEAS Standard fees with a single electronic filing option. The Madrid filing fee to the US increased slightly.

Description

Current Fee

Final Fee

Application (paper), per class

$750

$850

Base application (electronic), per class

n/a

350

Application (TEAS Plus), per class

250

Discontinue

Application (TEAS Standard), per class

350

Discontinue

Fee for failing to meet TEAS Plus requirements, per class

100

Discontinue

Application fee filed with WIPO (section 66(a), per class

500

600

Subsequent designation fee filed with WIPO (section 66(a), per class

500

600

Post-Registration Maintenance Fees have increased but there are not increases to grace period fees.

Description

Current Fee

Final Fee

§ 9 renewal application, per class (electronic)

$300

$325

§ 8 declaration, per class

225

325

§ 15 declaration, per class

200

250

Fees increased for State of Use (SOU) by 50%, but there was no increase in the cost to file extensions of time to file a State of Use.

Description

Current Fee

Final Fee

Statement of use (SOU), per class (electronic)

$100

$150

Request for six-month extension for filing an SOU, per class

125

125

Other significant changes that may impact clients:

Correct classification/identification of goods and/or services using the Office's ID Manual and not exceeding the 1,000-character limit for each class, will have a financial benefit. Applicants in emerging fields may incur a high fee because the standard description may not be available.

A fee of $200 for each additional group of 1,000 characters beyond the first 1,000 (sections 1 and 44), per class.

A $200 surcharge for using the free-form text box to enter the identification of goods/services (sections 1 and 44), per class.

A $100 per class surcharge fee for applications that do not include all the information required at the time of filing.

If you have a trademark application that can be renewed prior to January 18, 2025, you may want to consider early renewal.

If you have a pending intent-to-use mark and have a statue of, use ready to file, you want to consider filing prior to January 18, 2025.

Footnote

1. The percent increase remains the same for all entities, but the dollar amounts are discounted for small entities by 60% and micro entities by 80%. See the table hyperlinks for dollar amounts and for more information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Thomas J. Appledorn
Thomas J. Appledorn
Photo of Heidi M. Berven
Heidi M. Berven
Photo of Julie E. Reitz
Julie E. Reitz
Person photo placeholder
Tyler J. Whittemore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More