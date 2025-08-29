ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Notice Of Opposition To Trademark: First Steps For Trademark Applicants

Ortynska Law

Contributor

Ortynska Law
Explore Firm Details
If you have received a Notice of Opposition against your application, it means that another person believes that your trademark should not be registered and has initiated opposition proceedings...
United States Intellectual Property
Mariya Ortynska

If you have received a Notice of Opposition against your application, it means that another person believes that your trademark should not be registered and has initiated opposition proceedings. Not all opposition proceedings result in the opposition being sustained and the trademark registration being denied. Nevertheless, this process deserves your special attention. This article outlines the key points to consider when receiving a Notice of Opposition.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mariya Ortynska
Mariya Ortynska
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More