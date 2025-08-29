Protecting Brands At Every Turn: Leading In Trademark Management And Domain Name Disputes

Ranked among the top U.S. firms for trademark portfolio volume and domain name disputes in 2024

In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, safeguarding brand identity requires vigilance, experience, and strategic action. Barnes & Thornburg is proud to be recognized among the top U.S. firms setting the standard in both domain name dispute resolution and trademark portfolio management.

Top 10 UDRP Filers with FORUM in 2024

B&T earned a spot as one of the top 10 filers of domain name complaints under the Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy (UDRP) with FORUM, a premier ICANN-approved dispute resolution provider. Importantly, our team not only files a high volume of UDRP cases but also boasts an extremely high success rate in recovering infringing domain names for clients, protecting their digital brand integrity against cybersquatting and other bad-faith registrations.

Our Intellectual Property team skillfully navigates complex UDRP proceedings, helping companies recover infringing domain names and maintain their digital brand integrity in an increasingly challenging online environment.

Managing One of the Largest U.S. Trademark Portfolios

Complementing this domain achievement, B&T is ranked #8 nationally for trademark portfolio volume by Clarivate, managing over 14,700 active trademark registrations in 2024.

Our team supports some of the world's most recognized brands across the entire trademark lifecycle — from clearance and filing to enforcement and strategic management. Clarivate's 2025 Trademark Filing Trends Report underscores our firm's significant role in overseeing extensive and diverse trademark portfolios across key global markets.

Shaping the Conversation on the Future of IP

Together, these achievements underscore the firm's proactive and comprehensive approach to intellectual property protection. Our clients benefit from innovative, practical solutions that protect their most valuable assets — brands and reputations — in today's complex, global marketplace.

As part of our ongoing engagement with the IP community, Barnes & Thornburg will host the International Trademark Association's North American Roundtable, After the Hype: Practical Applications of AI, on October 22. The program will explore how AI is shaping trademark practice and brand protection strategies, offering a practical forum for discussion among practitioners and industry leaders. By convening this conversation, our IP team helps clients and the broader legal community anticipate and navigate emerging challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.