How The LA Lakers Scored A $10 Billion Slam Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a fast break to a fortune! This week's BL Business Branding newsletter explores the rich history of the LA Lakers and discusses how the record-setting team built a brand worth $10 billion.

In late June 2025, current Los Angeles Lakers owners the Buss family confirmed reports that they would sell majority ownership of the storied franchise to minority owner Mark Walter. With the team boasting a valuation of $10 billion, this sale will be the largest ever transaction in the history of professional sports. So, how did the team become so valuable?

In 1979, Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers for $67 million and quickly grew the already successful team into the iconic sports powerhouse we know today. Earning the nickname the Showtime Lakers, the team had a reputation for putting on a show with high-powered players that led the team to over 11 NBA Championships. This success has made the Lakers one of the most iconic sports teams in the world.

Titans of the league like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O'Neal helped lead the charge to victory both on and off the court. Capitalizing on the buzz around the team's prowess in the paint, the team signed a 20-year, $3 billion licensing deal with Spectrum for live game broadcasting rights. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Lakers find themselves at the intersection of the sports, entertainment, and fashion worlds. Their purple and yellow color scheme is easily recognizable even to those who have never watched a Lakers game. The team leans into this identity with trademark registrations that provide protection for fashion and merchandising, in addition to more traditional sports broadcasting uses.

By capitalizing their prime location and rich history, the Lakers have created more than a sports team – they have built a brand, and people want to be a part of it.

What Can Businesses Learn From This?

The intellectual property of the LA Lakers is arguably one of the most valuable assets the team has to offer. The trademark protections and licensing deal with Spectrum lead to some of the most lucrative income for the team. By securing protections to the most unique aspects the Lakers have to offer (their iconic branding and live performances), the team has preserved its value and maintained a level of prestige surrounding their IP. The Lakers' multi-billion-dollar Spectrum licensing deal is only so valuable because the right to broadcast live games isexclusive.

Leaning into what makes your brand unique and securing trademark and other intellectual property rights for it can open new doors to licensing agreements and help stave off competitors by carving out your niche and protecting it from potential infringement by competitors.

