ARTICLE
5 March 2025

PTAB/USPTO Update - March 2025

W
On February 24, 2025 the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced that David Gooder would step down from his role as Commissioner for Trademarks at the end of the month.
United States Intellectual Property
David L. Cavanaugh,Heather M. Petruzzi,Alexander Nemtzow
+1 Authors
USPTO Leadership

USPTO News

General Notices

Final Rules

  • There are no new final rules

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules.

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new precedential PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • New Director Review Decisions
    • There are no new director review decisions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

