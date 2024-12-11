ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Hey, Brand Owners! File Your Trademark Renewals And Statements Of Use Now To Avoid USPTO Fee Increases

Along with various other fee increases, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is increasing its fees to file trademark renewals and Statements of Use in 2025.
United States Intellectual Property
Alexandra Hodson and McKenna R. Ford

Along with various other fee increases, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is increasing its fees to file trademark renewals and Statements of Use in 2025. Specifically, the trademark Declaration of Use and Incontestability fee of $425 per Class is increasing to $575, and the Declaration of Use and Renewal fee is increasing from $525 per Class to $650. In addition, Statement of Use fees are increasing from $100 per Class to $150. The USPTO states that the increases in filing fees are necessary to promote innovation strategies and align the fees with its cost of providing trademark services.

The fee changes become effective on Jan. 18, 2025. As a result, if you have a Statement of Use due on or before July 17, 2025, or your renewal is due on or before Jan. 17, 2026, you can and should file before the fee increase goes into effect to avoid the additional expense. The trademark attorneys at Parsons Behle & Latimer would be happy to assist with these filings and answer any questions you have about the increases or trademarks in general.

