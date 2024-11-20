USPTO Expands IP Identifier Tool And Offers New Startup Certification Training Course

TAKEAWAY: The USPTO expanded the IP Identifier Tool and is offering a free Startup Certification Training Course to help business owners gain a better understanding of how to protect intellectual property.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has expanded its Intellectual Property (IP) Identifier tool and introduced a new Startup Certification Training Course to support entrepreneurs and small business owners in protecting their IP assets. This initiative, launched in October 2024, aims to increase awareness and provide practical resources to help businesses safeguard their innovations.

The Startup Certification Training Course is a virtual program that consolidates key information about IP protection, cybersecurity, and avoiding risky funding opportunities. In just two hours, participants can gain essential knowledge in manageable sections, allowing them to complete the course on their own schedules.

Announcing the new course, Kathi Vidal, the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, emphasized the importance of IP protection: "We want to help equip all startups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs with the resources and knowledge they need to manage and protect their IP, secure the right kind of funding, and grow their businesses." Vidal encouraged entrepreneurs and business owners to leverage the free IP Identifier and training course as they navigate their business journeys.

The IP Identifier tool now includes a new module titled Tips for Managing Your IP Assets, which provides insights into strategically handling IP to strengthen a business's position in both domestic and international markets. This new addition builds on previous modules that help users identify their types of IP and distinguish between patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

The USPTO's IP Identifier tool and Startup Certification Training Course are part of a broader array of free resources available on its Inventor and Entrepreneur Resources page, supporting innovation and economic growth by helping startups protect and leverage their intellectual property.

