ARTICLE
4 October 2024

USPTO Ending The After Final Consideration Pilot Program

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently announced that it will terminate the After Final Consideration Pilot Program (AFCP 2.0) and that December 14, 2024, will be the last date for applicants to submit requests under that program.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Chad Eimers
Authors

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently announced that it will terminate the After Final Consideration Pilot Program (AFCP 2.0) and that December 14, 2024, will be the last date for applicants to submit requests under that program.1 This announcement (1) marks the end of a program that gave applicants a way to obtain guidance from an examiner after receiving a final rejection and (2) limits the number of options available to an applicant that receives a final rejection.

Under the AFCP 2.0, an applicant could submit an after-final submission, and the examiner was given some additional time to perform a search and consider whether that after-final submission placed the application in condition for allowance.2 The examiner could also use the additional time to conduct an interview with the applicant if the applicant's response did not place the claims in condition for allowance.3 Importantly, applicants were not charged a fee to participate in the AFCP 2.0.

Citing several million dollars in costs associated with time expended by examiners considering the merits of applicants' requests,4 the USPTO initially determined that it would not continue the AFCP 2.0 without collecting fees from applicants. When the USPTO solicited comments on fee-based participation in the AFCP 2.0, the public was not receptive to paying a fee, and the USPTO decided to terminate the AFCP 2.0.5

Without the AFCP 2.0 as an option, applicants can still respond to a final rejection in several ways. For example, after a final rejection is mailed and prosecution is closed, amendments filed by applicants subsequently after final rejection can be approved for entry if the amendments place the application in condition for allowance or in better form for appeal.6 Although the AFCP 2.0 emphasized examiner interviews, an examiner may still grant interviews outside the AFCP 2.0 if the examiner believes the interview will expedite issues for appeal or disposal of the application.7

Another after-final response option is the Pre-Appeal Brief Review Request and Conference Pilot Program, which allows applicants to file a submission that includes up to five pages of arguments,8 although a notice of appeal and the associated fee are required. Applicants can file a request for continued examination,9 which requires a fee.10 With the closure of the AFCP 2.0, an applicant who receives a final rejection will need to consider which of the remaining options is the best path forward.

Footnotes

1 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/01/2024-22481/extension-and-termination-of-the-after-final-consideration-pilot-program-20

2 https://www.uspto.gov/patents/initiatives/after-final-consideration-pilot-20

3 Id.

4 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/01/2024-22481/extension-and-termination-of-the-after-final-consideration-pilot-program-20

5 Id.

6 MPEP § 714.03

7 MPEP § 713.09

8 See MPEP § 1204.02

9 See MPEP § 706.07(h)

10 See 37 CFR § 1.17(e)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chad Eimers
Chad Eimers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More