Trade Secrets: A Guide For Business

Trade secrets can be a valuable component of an intellectual property (IP) portfolio, whether as a complement to patents or as an alternative. Trade secret information is fundamentally different from a patented invention and must be protected in fundamentally different ways. Trade secret protection is available for a broad array of information for which patents are not available. Conversely, some innovations cannot be protected as trade secrets but can be patented.

Trade secret protection can provide an economical and effective means to protect a company's information, but it is critical that the company act prospectively to preserve its trade secrets. Taking precautions with employees, consultants, vendors, and business partners now can avoid costly losses in the future.

This guide provides an overview of the law of trade secrets and outlines steps, tools, and examples for establishing a durable trade secret program to protect a company's valuable assets and minimize the risk of dispute.

Chapters include:

What Is a Trade Secret?

Trade Secrets Versus Patents

Keeping Trade Secret Information Secret

What is Trade Secret Misappropriation?

Bringing a Trade Secrets Case & Remedies

How to Stay Clear of Other Parties' Trade Secrets

