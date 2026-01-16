A New Era For Patent Review

HOW INVENTORS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE USPTO DIRECTOR'S RECLAIMING OF AUTHORITY IN CHALLENGES

THE U.S. PATENT and Trademark Office has entered a new chapter that could reshape how American inventors protect their ideas. In October, USPTO Director John Squires reclaimed direct authority over decisions to insti tute patent review proceedings, including inter partes reviews. (Editor's note: IPRs allow a third party to challenge the validity of one or more claims in an issued patent before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.)

For the first time in more than a decade, the final decision on whether a patent chal lenge moves forward rests with the director rather than a rotating panel of administrative patent judges at the PTAB. Combined with newly proposed rule changes that would make it harder to file repeat or parallel challenges against the same patent, the system is shift ing in ways that may strengthen issued patents and significantly alter enforce ment dynamics. For independent inventors and patent owners, these reforms promise more predictability but also introduce new strategic considerations.

Rewriting recent history

Since the PTAB's creation in 2012 under the America Invents Act, IPRs have been a useful tool and a source of frustration.

Designed as a faster alternative to litigation, they often opened the door to serial challenges by multiple petitioners. Many patent owners, especially individual inventors, faced repeated reviews of the same claims.

By reclaiming decision-making authority, Director Squires centralizes discretion within a single accountable office, reducing inconsistent outcomes. This move reflects a deliberate push for uniformity and transparency. For inventors blindsided by unpredictable institution deci sions, the shift promises a more consistent, policy-driven review environment.

The proposed rules amplify this shift by limit ing when and how IPRs may proceed.

If a claim has already been reviewed and upheld in a PTAB proceeding, federal court, by the International Trade Commission, or in an ex parte re-examination, the USPTO may decline to insti tute a new IPR on that claim. Once a claim survives a full validity review, it becomes substantially insu lated from further administrative challenges. T

he USPTO also proposes expanded estoppel: Petitioners must stipulate they will not pursue anticipation or obviousness arguments else where if an IPR is instituted. T

his goes beyond current law by preventing challengers from reusing invalidity arguments in district court once an IPR begins.

For inventors, this means patents that survive review gain enhanced value for licensing, invest ment or acquisition. It may also reduce the cost and burden of post-grant disputes, because fewer parties can challenge the same claims in separate actions.

New considerations

Added stability brings new strategic aspects. Inventors must be more aware of how their patents are used in the marketplace and their history of enforcement or licensing.

Patent owners should document commer cialization, partnerships and investments tied to their patents to strengthen arguments that reopening review would disrupt market reliance.

Meanwhile, challengers face pressure to act early. Companies that rely on IPRs to manage liti gation risk may accelerate their filings to ensure access to PTAB review before patents gain added protection through litigation or a first IPR.

Defendants may also coordinate joint defense strategies or pursue declaratory judgment actions to preserve options. These shifts could push more disputes back into federal courts, increasing costs and timelines.

One controversial aspect of the proposal involves the impact on non-practicing entities (NPEs), which do not produce goods or services related to their patents.

If the rules are adopted as drafted, an NPE that succeeds in defending its patent in a single review could effectively insulate that patent from further administrative scrutiny. Future defendants may f ind themselves unable to raise strong prior-art challenges at the PTAB, leaving them to battle in district court—where costs are higher and timelines longer. This dynamic could increase settlement pressure on accused infringers and result in more aggressive enforcement campaigns.

Mixed reactions

The potential outcomes illustrate why the reforms have drawn both praise and criticism.

Supporters believe the changes correct years of instability and protect legitimate inventors from repeated, expensive attacks. Critics argue that the USPTO may lack authority to impose such broad limits on invalidity challenges and caution that the strengthened framework could unintentionally empower actors who exploit barriers to review.

Despite these debates, the overall direction of the USPTO is unmistakable. The agency is prior itizing patent stability, curbing serial challenges and returning greater control over post-grant review to the director's office. For inventors and patent owners, this presents an opportunity to reinforce the value of their patents and oper ate within a system that increasingly favors the certainty of issued rights.

Inventors and patent owners should prepare for this new landscape by reassessing their patent portfolios. Patents that have already survived validity challenges may become partic ularly powerful assets. Filing continuation applications to broaden claim coverage may be advantageous when the underlying patent is likely to gain added protection from future IPRs.

Inventors should also ensure that their licensing agreements protect against misuse by third parties who might pursue aggressive enforce ment strategies that reflect poorly on the original owner.

Inventors should also ensure that their licens Patents that have already survived validity challenges may become particularly powerful assets.

What's ahead

Whether or not the final rules mirror the proposal, the shift in institution authority is already in effect. With Director Squires now overseeing all IPR institution decisions, the system has entered a new era emphasizing consistency and accountability.

These reforms represent the most consequen tial evolution in post-grant practice since the America Invents Act. For inventors and patent owners, they promise stronger patents and greater clarity, alongside the responsibility to adapt their strategies to a system that increasingly rewards early action, detailed recordkeeping and proactive portfolio management.

As the rules of the game change, innovators and patent owners must stay informed and ready to protect their ideas under this emerg ing framework.