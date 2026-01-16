ARTICLE
16 January 2026

Federal Circuit Affirms Finding That "Best" Or "Optimal" Language In Claims Is Indefinite

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
In Akamai Technologies, Inc., v. MediaPointe, Inc., No. 2024-1571 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 25, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court decision invalidating claims as indefinite and granting...
United States Intellectual Property
Lilly Karim-Nejad,Christopher Anderson, and Erik Puknys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Akamai Technologies, Inc., v. MediaPointe, Inc., No. 2024-1571 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 25, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court decision invalidating claims as indefinite and granting summary judgment of noninfringement for all remaining claims.

Akamai sought declaratory judgment of noninfringement of two of MediaPointe's patents related to routing streamed media content over the Internet. The district court invalidated the asserted patents for indefiniteness due to "optimal" and "best" language recited in each of the asserted independent claims. The district court found that the specification failed to provide details explaining how to consistently determine the "optimal" or "best" routes and did not include bounds for these terms when it listed a range of potentially relevant factors to consider. The district court also awarded summary judgment of noninfringement in favor of Akamai, finding that MediaPointe presented insufficient evidence of infringement.

The Federal Circuit affirmed. The Court concluded that the patents lack the required objective boundaries for those skilled in the art to determine what is "optimal" or "best" because the patents fail to provide a reasonably clear and exclusive definition of these claim terms. The Court reiterated that when multiple methods for determining whether a claim limitation is met lead to different results, without any guidance as to which method should be used, a claim is indefinite. The Court rejected MediaPointe's arguments that the district court improperly struck MediaPointe's expert testimony and found insufficient evidence of infringement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lilly Karim-Nejad
Lilly Karim-Nejad
Photo of Christopher Anderson
Christopher Anderson
Photo of Erik Puknys
Erik Puknys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More