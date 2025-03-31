ARTICLE
31 March 2025

D. Mass. Patent Litigation Update: February 2025

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

This is part of a series of articles discussing recent orders of interest issued in patent cases by the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
United States Intellectual Property
Matthew C. Berntsen and Yi Yang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Insulet Corporation v. EOFlow, Co. Ltd. et al No. 1.23-cv-11780, Chief Judge Saylor entered a stipulated Consent Permanent Injunction as to Plaintiff and certain individual Defendants.

This injunction permanently prohibits those Defendants from using or assisting others in using Plaintiff's trade secrets, mandates the return or destruction of related documents, and requires those Defendants to demand the return and destruction of such trade secrets by third parties to whom they may have been disclosed. It also grants Plaintiff audit rights to verify compliance. The Court retained jurisdiction.

Authors
Photo of Matthew C. Berntsen
Matthew C. Berntsen
Photo of Yi Yang
Yi Yang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
