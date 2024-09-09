"Employee-Created Intellectual Property: Protecting Employer Ownership," HR.com

In an article published on September 2, 2024, Harness IP Principal Bryan Wheelock discussed best practices for companies protecting intellectual property and sensitive information, especially highlighting the role that the human resources department plays in enforcing these rules.

"Copyrightable works of authorship made by employees in the scope of their employment belong to the employer – and, in fact, the employer is considered the author of those works. However, employee works made outside the scope of their employment, on their own initiative and on their own time, belong to the employee, so the employer should address this possibility in a written agreement with the employee," described Wheelock.

Wheelock further addresses the issue of confidentiality in remote working environments. "A remote workforce presents many challenges to employers, not the least of which is the protection of the employer's confidential information," wrote Wheelock. "Remotely working employees may not appreciate the vulnerability of confidential information they handle. Improperly disposing of documents, leaving computers and cell phones unattended, and taking telephone calls in front of others all put confidential information in jeopardy."

The full article may be accessed here.

