White House Launches Gold Eagle Initiative For Cybersecurity Vulnerability Coordination

At A Glance

Cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) models have demonstrated a remarkable ability to find and exploit security vulnerabilities. This has driven a scramble to use those models to identify and patch software vulnerabilities before they are exploited by malicious actors. The Trump Administration has taken a number of significant steps to this end, including in President Donald Trump’s June 2026 executive order . There, among other provisions, President Trump directed the creation of a clearinghouse for cybersecurity vulnerability coordination that leverages AI models to accelerate the identification of vulnerabilities and the distribution of remediation information. On July 14, 2026, the White House pushed forward with that work by announcing the launch of the Gold Eagle initiative (“Gold Eagle” or the “Initiative”). In this Legal Update, we discuss why the Initiative is important for companies across the economy and highlight key questions that remain open as it moves forward.

In Executive Order 14409, Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security (June 2, 2026) (the “Executive Order”), President Trump directed the Secretary of the Treasury, working with “the National Cyber Director, the Secretary of War, through the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Secretary of Homeland Security, through the Director of CISA,” to “form an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse, in voluntary collaboration with the AI industry and operators of critical infrastructure.” The purpose of this clearinghouse would be to coordinate identification, validation, and remediation of software vulnerabilities.

While the Executive Order provided limited detail, it pointed toward the creation of a potentially highly consequential new mechanism for vulnerability management at the federal level. In broad terms, it contemplated participation by three categories of stakeholders:

AI model companies (or other companies using such models) who would use their models to test software for vulnerabilities;

Software companies that would develop patches in response to the test findings; and

Operators of critical infrastructure that would implement those patches in the relevant software deployed within their environment.

The Executive Order appeared to anticipate a framework under which targeted and prioritized AI-powered testing would enable the identification and remediation of vulnerabilities before malicious actors became aware of and could attempt to exploit such vulnerabilities. In this way, the Executive Order contemplated leveraging AI to drive confidential and timely vulnerability remediation in the nation’s most critical systems.

The announcement of the Gold Eagle initiative largely confirms the anticipated framework laid out by the Executive Order but does not provide substantially more detail. There, the Trump Administration explained that the Initiative is intended to act as a “force multiplier, enabling government and industry to collectively identify risks, prioritize action, and strengthen the resilience of the systems that power our economy, national security, and daily life.” It aims to:

Accelerate the detection of exploits by applying frontier AI models to analyze vulnerability information;

Reduce duplicative vulnerability scanning across federal agencies by coordinating scanning; and

Distribute prioritized threat and remediation information to both government and private-sector stakeholders.

The announcement also reports that the initiative is already underway, stating that it “has already begun to intake and prioritize identified cybersecurity vulnerabilities from across industries and sectors, coordinate scanning verifications, and ultimately ensure the security of our nation’s software and networks.”

The announcement of the Gold Eagle initiative does not address numerous key details of the program, however, including:

Program participation – Which entities would participate in the program, including which AI developers would make models available for the program, which software developers would engage for purposes of validating and remediating vulnerabilities, and which critical infrastructure operators would have access to the findings;

Testing focus – How the program would choose which software to test and whether all vulnerabilities identified in the testing will be shared downstream in the same manner;

Non-Disclosure – How long findings made within the program would be shared only with program participants, rather than the broader ecosystem, what details would be shared when the vulnerabilities are disclosed, and whether program participants, such as software companies, that find vulnerabilities will be permitted to share them with customers and other third parties outside the program;

Program terms – What commitments, if any, software developers or critical infrastructure owners would make to develop or implement patches, respectively, for vulnerabilities identified in the program;

Practical challenges – How the program would address the many practical challenges associated with vulnerability management, such as impediments to delivering patches to fielded systems, complexities associated with the use of software subcomponents developed by third parties, and resource limitations for system owners; and

Knock-on effects – How the program will affect other federal initiatives around vulnerability identification and disclosure, including vulnerability disclosures through CISA, as well as implications for regulatory expectations around vulnerability management.

Conclusion

The Gold Eagle initiative could have significant implications for companies across the economy, whether they develop software, manage patches within their systems, or provide models for testing purposes. While key details remain uncertain, Gold Eagle may change how federally sourced vulnerability and remediation information reaches companies, and how quickly they are expected to act on it. The various stakeholders in the vulnerability management process accordingly will likely benefit from closely tracking the Gold Eagle initiative, assessing its implications for their business, and seeking opportunities to participate in the initiative to the extent it would help them reduce cyber risk.