Rhode Island CCC Application Reset

Rhode Island's adult-use cannabis retail licensing process has been the subject of a roller coaster ride in the last half year since the submittal deadline, and the Rhode Island Cannabis Control Commission’s (“CCC” or “Commission”) Friday, July 24, 2026 update gave the clearest picture yet of not just where things stand, but most importantly, where this process is headed.

The Prior Application Round

The Commission opened its Adult-Use Cannabis Retail License application window on September 12, 2025, with a deadline of December 29, 2025. That round was designed to award licenses across three categories - general retail, social equity, and workers' cooperative - with roughly 24 new retail licenses at stake statewide. By the close of the window, the Commission had received a substantial pool of applications, with reporting on the round's unwinding placing the numbers at 56 general retail applications, 19 workers' cooperative applications, and 23 social equity applications. As of the Commission's February 13, 2026 meeting, Cannabis Office Administrator Michelle Reddish reported that 97 applications remained pending, with a March 2, 2026 deadline for applicants to submit evidence of final zoning approval before completeness determinations could be made. That zoning deadline had itself been extended from an earlier date, and the Commission denied further extension requests at its March 13, 2026 meeting.

However, on April 8, 2026, this process was halted by court order. Specifically, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island issued a preliminary injunction in Jensen v. CCC and Kenney v. CCC, ceasing the Commission's ongoing application and licensing process altogether. The Commission appealed that order on April 14, 2026. As Commissioner Robert Jacquard explained at the Commission's April 17, 2026 meeting, the preliminary injunction prohibited the Commission from continuing application review and licensing until lifted by that Court. Applicants, in turn, were left in limbo; with the vast majority of which subject to the continued costs of paying rent on storefronts as required by the site control mandate of the underlying application.

The Judicial Challenge and Subsequent Legislative Amendments

The root of the injunction traces back to a legal challenge that began in May 2024, when certain challengers sued the Commission in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island, arguing that Rhode Island's residency requirement for adult-use retail licenses - which required license holders to be majority-owned by Rhode Island residents - violated the Dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Two related cases, raised similar Dormant Commerce Clause claims, while also asserting Equal Protection claims tied to residency-based eligibility for social equity applicant status.

The U.S. District Court’s April 8, 2026 preliminary injunction found merit in those constitutional challenges and froze the Commission's licensing process. In direct response, the General Assembly took up legislation in May 2026 to amend the Cannabis Act, and that legislation passed and was signed into law in June 2026. Governor Dan McKee signed a pair of bills repealing the challenged residency requirement. As the Court identified in its subsequent order, “[t]he Cannabis Act, as revised, removed the language this court concluded violated the U.S. Constitution's Dormant Commerce Clause.”

The amendments did more than strip residency language. They also removed references to “disproportionately impacted area” from the eligibility criteria for social equity licenses, streamlined social equity qualification criteria more broadly, and expanded the definition of “member of an impacted family.” Critically, the legislation also voided the prior application processes entirely and mandated that the Commission run new ones, while making clear that these statutory changes do not themselves require regulatory (i.e., 560-RICR) reform before the Commission can proceed.

The Commission's Response

At its July 24, 2026 meeting – held the day after Judge DuBose's order - the Commission laid out concrete next steps.

On the litigation side, the Commission has filed motions to dissolve the injunction and to obtain a ruling from the federal district court.

On the administrative side, the Commission is nullifying the prior applications and issuing refunds of license application fees, with email confirmations going out and paper checks being mailed to the original payors. Reporting on the reset confirmed that the roughly 75 hopeful applicants for the promised new retail permits will have their application fees refunded and will be permitted to enter a new lottery.

At the Friday meeting itself, Commission Chairperson Michelle Reddish emphasized the Commission's continuing commitment to transparency throughout this process. That public commitment echoes concerns the Commission has heard at prior meetings - including from commenters worried that ongoing litigation and the injunction would cause further delay and uncertainty, and from stakeholders urging the Commission to pursue every available avenue to keep the licensing process moving.

Next Steps and Related Timing

Looking ahead, the Commission described two parallel new processes.

First, a new Social Equity Certification Process using new criteria (consistent with the legislative changes), which will reengage the Commission's prior certification vendor, CSI, applying a similar process but different criteria.

Second, a new Retail License Application Process that will engage third-party vendors and aim for a streamlined process, with the promise of using similar procedures and the same application criteria as before, since the legislative amendments changed eligibility rules rather than the mechanics of the application itself. As of the Friday update, the Commission had no confirmed launch dates for either process but stated it expects to meet the statutory start dates set out in the Cannabis Act.

On timing specifically: reporting following the Friday meeting indicated that the new lottery for the 20 available general retail permits could be scheduled for as early as next month, though questions remain as to whether the CCC can meet that anticipated timeline. Refunds of prior application fees are already being processed, via both email confirmation and mailed paper checks.

We also note a separate, longer-running policy thread that predates the injunction. As far back as March 2026, Commission stakeholders were debating whether to cap the number of new retail permits further to protect existing operators from market saturation and price compression, a debate that produced no formal Commission action but that remains part of the broader conversation heading into any new application round.

Separately, the Commission has denied petitions to prioritize social equity applicants in the licensing sequence, citing litigation risk and the pending legislative changes as reasons to hold off on further regulatory amendments while the underlying legal landscape was still being sorted out.

Key Takeaways for Applicants

For prior-round applicants, the practical upshot is that the original application has been/will be voided, the application fee is being refunded, and applicants will need to reapply under the new social equity criteria (if applicable) and through the new application process once it opens, which could occur as early as next month, though no firm date has been confirmed.

Because the new process is expected to track the prior application's criteria and mechanics for the prior application process, applicants who previously prepared site control, zoning, and disclosure materials may be able to leverage much of that groundwork. However, with the majority residency requirements being the one definitive Legislative change set in stone, applicants should reassess whether their current cap table should be amended accordingly.

We will continue to monitor the CCC's public meetings and forthcoming guidance for confirmed dates on the new application window and lottery, but feel free to contact our team in the interim.