Defense Funding Update: FY 2026 vs. FY 2027 Toplines

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The Trump administration’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 defense budget request represents a historic high watermark and a significant increase from the FY 2026 defense funding level enacted into law—both in raw dollars and in structure. Clients with defense equities should understand both the numbers and the funding mechanics, both of which carry significant implications for authorization (National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)), appropriations (discretionary federal funding) and the potential for a defense reconciliation process (mandatory spending).

Key Highlights

The Trump administration’s FY 2027 defense budget request is historic in both size and formulation.

The road ahead looks bumpy for the full defense request, as Republicans and Democrats aren’t on the same page.

Reconciliation 3.0 is unlikely as of publish date but seems to be the only vehicle for $350 billion of requested defense funds.

The Numbers

Between FY 2026 defense appropriations and mandatory funding as provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the effective FY 2026 defense spending total is roughly $1 trillion. Secretary of War Hegseth described the FY 2027 request as building “upon the historic $1 trillion FY26 topline.”

On April 3, 2026, the White House released its much-anticipated FY 2027 budget request, proposing a whopping $1.5 trillion in defense spending. That amounts to a $445 billion or 44% increase over FY 2026. If enacted, this would be a larger single-year increase in defense spending than we saw during the Reagan-era buildup of the 1980s. It is a remarkable increase. It is notable that appropriators on both sides of the aisle have sought additional details on the request outside of what’s been included thus far.

Numbers Structure

What is perhaps most interesting about the FY 2027 defense budget request is its dual-track funding model. The request combines $1.15 trillion in base discretionary funding with an additional $350 billion in mandatory funding intended for a reconciliation bill. The reconciliation component also includes funds for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Some committee leaders have expressed discomfort with appropriating such sums through the reconciliation process, most recently with regard to Reconciliation 2.0. It is reasonable for appropriators to feel this unease; for starters, the reconciliation process is bound by the Byrd Rule and does not allow for guardrails around funding like the regular appropriations process does.

Legislative Outlook

The House Armed Services Committee will mark up its version of the NDAA for FY 2027 (H.R. 8800) on June 4. The chairman’s mark would authorize almost $1.15 trillion, in line with the President’s request. The remaining $350 billion sought by the administration is not included and has been reserved for a separate reconciliation measure. The Senate Armed Services Committee will mark up its version on June 9 and 10.

As a reminder, NDAA bills are just that: authorizations. They do not fund defense spending; they only authorize it. Defense funding is provided by the Appropriations Committees. To that end, it is notable that top Senate Appropriations Committee Democrat Patty Murray has said that the $1.5 trillion defense budget request (discretionary + mandatory) is a nonstarter and must come “way down” for appropriators to reach a bipartisan topline spending agreement. This dynamic will be one to watch as the Senate marks up—or does not mark up—bills this summer.

As for Reconciliation 3.0, which has been the anticipated vehicle for $350 billion in mandatory defense funding requested by the President, prospects appear limited. House and Senate Republicans must find a path forward for Reconciliation 2.0 first and grapple with an Iran conflict supplemental request likely to come from the White House. As a reminder, top appropriators and administration officials have said the United States will run out of funding for the conflict sometime this summer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.