Enabling Competition In The Commercial Space Industry (Trump EO Tracker)

Aims to streamline commercial license and permit approvals for United States-based commercial space industry operators. Directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to use all available authorities to streamline or remove environmental and regulatory barriers to launch and reentry licenses. Directs the U.S. Department of Commerce to evaluate States' compliance with the Coastal Zone Management Act and address state or local limits on spaceport development that may conflict with federal law.

Within 180 days, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) must sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to align spaceport review processes, remove duplication, and preserve federal space and national security launch capacity. Within 150 days, the U.S. Department of Commerce must propose a streamlined process for authorizing novel space activities under the Outer Space Treaty not covered by existing rules. Within 60 days, DOT must create a position to advise on innovation and deregulation in commercial space transportation.

