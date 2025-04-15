Modernizing Defense Acquisitions And Spurring Innovation In The Defense Industrial Base (Trump EO Tracker)

Utilization of existing authorities to expedite acquisitions throughout the Department of Defense, including a first preference for commercial solutions and a general preference...

Reforms the Department of Defense's acquisition processes by:

(a) Utilization of existing authorities to expedite acquisitions throughout the Department of Defense, including a first preference for commercial solutions and a general preference for Other Transactions Authority, application of Rapid Capabilities Office policies, or any other authorities or pathways to promote streamlined acquisitions under the Adaptative Acquisition Framework. Starting upon issuance of this order, and during the formation of the plan, the Secretary of Defense shall prioritize use of these authorities in all pending Department of Defense contracting actions and require their application, where appropriate and consistent with applicable law, for all Department of Defense contracting actions pursued while the plan directed by this section is under consideration.

(b) A detailed process review of each functional support role within the acquisition workforce to eliminate unnecessary tasks, reduce duplicative approvals, and centralize decision-making. These reviews should also include evaluations of program managers, contracting officers, engineering authorities, financial managers, cost estimators, and logisticians.

(c) A detailed process by which the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Service Acquisition Executives, and Component Acquisition Executives can effectively manage risk for all acquisition programs through a formal steering board known as a Configuration Steering Board.





Within 120 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall develop and submit to the President a plan for consideration to reform, right-size, and train the acquisition workforce.

Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall complete a comprehensive review of all major defense acquisition programs (MDAPs), as defined in section 4201 of title 10, United States Code, to determine if any such programs are inconsistent with the policy objectives set forth in section 2 of this order.

Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall complete a comprehensive review of the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System.

Additional Documentation

