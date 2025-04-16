Reforming Foreign Defense Sales To Improve Speed And Accountability (Trump EO Tracker)

Reform the foreign defense sales system by:

(a) Improving accountability and transparency throughout the foreign defense sales system to ensure predictable and reliable delivery of American products to foreign partners in support of United States foreign policy objectives.

(b) Consolidating parallel decision-making when determining which military capabilities the United States will choose to provide, and to which countries.

(c) Reducing rules and regulations involved in the development, execution, and monitoring of foreign defense sales and of transfer cases to ensure alignment with United States foreign policy objectives.

(d) Increasing government-industry collaboration to achieve cost and schedule efficiencies in the execution of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

(e) Advancing United States competitiveness abroad, revitalize the defense industrial base, and lower unit costs for the United States and our allies and partners by integrating exportability features in the design phase, improving financing options for partners, and increasing contract flexibility overall.





Within 60 days, the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State shall develop a list of priority partners for conventional arms transfers and prioritize end-items for potential transfer to those partners.

Within 90 days, the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State shall submit a plan to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA), to: improve the transparency of United States defense sales to foreign partners by developing metrics for accountability; secure exportability as a requirement in the early stages of the acquisition process; and consolidate technology security and foreign disclosure approvals.

Within 120 days, the Secretary of Defense shall submit a plan to the APNSA to develop a single electronic system to track all DCS export license requests and ongoing FMS efforts throughout the case life-cycle."

