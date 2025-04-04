Establishing The United States Investment Accelerator (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes the United States Investment Accelerator office within the Department of Commerce to facilitate and accelerate investments above $1 billion in the United States. The office will assist investors in navigating United States Government regulatory processes efficiently, reduce regulatory burdens where consistent with applicable law, increase access to and use of our national resources where appropriate and consistent with applicable law, facilitate research collaborations with national labs, and work with State governments in all 50 States to reduce regulatory barriers to, and increase, domestic and foreign investment in the United States. The Investment Accelerator office shall be responsible for the CHIPS Program Office within the Department of Commerce. It will also be tasked with identifying any existing mechanisms, exceptions, and opportunities in Federal law that can be used to assist foreign and domestic investors, consistent with the protection of national security.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Establishing the United States Investment Accelerator

