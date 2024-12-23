Nota Bene Episode 172: The Next Four Years In National Security Policy With Jonathan Meyer Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

self

In this episode, we are joined by the Honorable Jonathan Meyer, former General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a partner at Sheppard Mullin. We discuss what the Trump administration's national security team will look like, and what we can expect in the first 100 days.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Who are the key personnel that President-Elect Trump has selected for national security?

Given the personnel, what policies do we expect in the national security realm?

What should we expect in the first 100 days of the Trump administration?

How will the recent fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad affect the Middle East and U.S. national security?

What avenues might the President-Elect pursue to end the war in Ukraine?

What could happen with NATO in a second Trump administration?

What are the most likely new Trump tariffs?

Should we expect additional restrictions on business with China?

How will artificial intelligence continue to transform national security?

About Jonathan Meyer

As a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Group and leader of the firm's National Security team, Jonathan E. Meyer counsels clients on their interactions with federal and state government, as well as national and homeland security, Congressional oversight, cybersecurity, AI, high tech, and transportation security, among other issues.

Prior to returning to Sheppard Mullin, Jon was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate as the Sixth General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, serving from 2021 to 2024. His decades of experience in Congress, the Justice Department and DHS position him to bring an insider's perspective to interactions between private companies and the government. He has defended scores of Congressional investigations and has prepared witnesses for over 100 hearings, including Supreme Court nomination hearings, impeachment hearings, oversight hearings, high tech and antitrust investigations, and civil rights investigations, among others. He has also represented defendants and witnesses in high-stakes Justice Department criminal investigations.

The media – including CBS News, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico – regularly turn to Jon for insight into issues regarding national security, homeland security, government investigations, cybersecurity, immigration, politics and Congress. He has twice been honored with the Secretary of Homeland Security's Outstanding Service Medal, the highest civilian award bestowed by DHS. He has also received the U.S. Secret Service Director's Honor Award, the Customs and Border Protection Commissioner's Ensign Award, and the U.S. Coast Guard Commandant's Distinguished Service Medal, among numerous other prestigious accolades recognizing his exceptional service.

About Scott Maberry

An international trade partner in Governmental Practice, J. Scott Maberry counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. government agencies and international U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

A member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott also advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

