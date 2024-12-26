ARTICLE
26 December 2024

ALERT: FCC Sets December 31, 2024 Deadline For Providers To Address Robocall Mitigation Database Deficiencies

SM
On December 10, 2024, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau ("Bureau") released an order ("Order") determining that nearly 2,500 providers across the calling chain had submitted deficient submissions...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brian D. Weimer,Douglas Svor,Ethan Lamb
+1 Authors
On December 10, 2024, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau ("Bureau") released an order ("Order") determining that nearly 2,500 providers across the calling chain had submitted deficient submissions to the Commission's Robocall Mitigation Database ("RMD").Providers listed in the Order have until December 31, 2024, to cure the identified deficiencies, or otherwise explain why they should not be removed from the RMD, and notify the Bureau.

For more information on the Order, refer to our prior blog on the subject.

If you have any questions about robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN compliance, or the Order, please contact a member of Sheppard Mullin's Telecommunications Team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

