ALERT: FCC Sets December 31, 2024 Deadline For Providers To Address Robocall Mitigation Database Deficiencies

On December 10, 2024, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau ("Bureau") released an order ("Order") determining that nearly 2,500 providers across the calling chain had submitted deficient submissions...

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

On December 10, 2024, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau ("Bureau") released an order ("Order") determining that nearly 2,500 providers across the calling chain had submitted deficient submissions to the Commission's Robocall Mitigation Database ("RMD").Providers listed in the Order have until December 31, 2024, to cure the identified deficiencies, or otherwise explain why they should not be removed from the RMD, and notify the Bureau.

For more information on the Order, refer to our prior blog on the subject.

If you have any questions about robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN compliance, or the Order, please contact a member of Sheppard Mullin's Telecommunications Team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.