ARTICLE
25 September 2024

En Banc Decision: 5th Circuit Finds USF Funding Mechanism Unconstitutional

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the Universal Service Fund (USF) funding mechanism is unconstitutional.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jennifer L. Richter
Photo of Douglas I. Brandon
Photo of Z.W. Julius Chen
Photo of Steven Rowings
Photo of Joseph Calascione
Photo of Virginia D. Hiner
Photo of Nicole McFarland
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Authors

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the Universal Service Fund (USF) funding mechanism is unconstitutional. The full court, sitting en banc, rejected the framework established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) for determining and collecting USF contributions.

In its ruling, the court found fault with the Communications Act for conferring broad discretion upon the FCC to establish USF contribution rates. This, the court held, empowers the FCC to make significant policy decisions without adequate congressional oversight and strays from the intended legislative control.

The court also found that the delegation of administrative functions to USAC was not authorized by the Act. That delegation was therefore unconstitutional. In the court's view, even if the delegation of the functions that the Act did authorize had been constitutional, the combination of the delegations from Congress to the FCC and from the FCC to USAC meant that the Act's overall delegation would have been unconstitutional.

The decision has broad implications for the governance of telecommunications funding in the United States and the future of the USF and its programs. It calls into question the roles and authority of regulatory bodies like the FCC and USAC in the administration of federal funds, and may lead to legislative or policy changes to ensure that future funding mechanisms are implemented in a manner consistent with the Constitution.

To learn more, please find our detailed analysis linked here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer L. Richter
Jennifer L. Richter
Photo of Douglas I. Brandon
Douglas I. Brandon
Photo of Z.W. Julius Chen
Z.W. Julius Chen
Photo of Steven Rowings
Steven Rowings
Photo of Joseph Calascione
Joseph Calascione
Photo of Virginia D. Hiner
Virginia D. Hiner
Photo of Nicole McFarland
Nicole McFarland
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More