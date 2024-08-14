FCC Open Meeting Recap: August 2024 (Podcast)

self

On today's episode of Full Spectrum, we'll be giving our first take of the items approved by the FCC commissioners at the agency's August 2024 open meeting. First, senior associate Jenny Wainwright will give an overview of an action by the FCC to propose specific disclosures for robocalls and robotexts involving the use of artificial intelligence (00:30). Then, special counsel Mike Dover will cover the other item approved by the commission, a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for updates to the robocall mitigation database (06:55).

