ARTICLE
14 August 2024

FCC Open Meeting Recap: August 2024 (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Michael Dover
Photo of Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
Authors
Soundcloud

On today's episode of Full Spectrum, we'll be giving our first take of the items approved by the FCC commissioners at the agency's August 2024 open meeting. First, senior associate Jenny Wainwright will give an overview of an action by the FCC to propose specific disclosures for robocalls and robotexts involving the use of artificial intelligence (00:30). Then, special counsel Mike Dover will cover the other item approved by the commission, a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for updates to the robocall mitigation database (06:55).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Dover
Michael Dover
Photo of Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
Jennifer Rodden Wainwright
