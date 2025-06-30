ARTICLE
30 June 2025

Proposed Changes To Gaming Regulations In Mississippi And Florida

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

The Mississippi Gaming Commission and the Florida Gaming Control Commission have each released proposed changes to their respective gaming regulations.
United States Florida Mississippi Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Tommy Shepherd,Marc W. Dunbar, and Daniel J. McGinn

These drafts signal potential shifts in regulatory expectations that could affect licensing, compliance, and operational standards across both states.

Stakeholders involved in the gaming industry — including operators, suppliers, and technology providers — are encouraged to review the proposed rules closely.

Links to the proposed regulations from each commission are provided below.

Written comments with respect to the proposed changes to the Mississippi Gaming Commission Regulations are due by July 18, 2025.

