Staying Relevant In The Age Of AI (Podcast)

Former UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh joins Jon Van Gorp to explore which legal skills will remain most valuable as artificial intelligence transforms the practice of law. The conversation examines how lawyers can develop and refine critical abilities like identifying argument strengths and weaknesses, writing persuasively, and effectively working with AI-generated content.

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As artificial intelligence reshapes the practice of law, which skills will remain most valuable? Former UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh, now a fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, joins Jon Van Gorp to explore that question.

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Show Notes:

1:38 – Eugene reflects on a career spanning computer programming, legal education, appellate advocacy, technology, and scholarship on law and AI

3:17 – He explains why the pace of technological change makes AI’s long-term effects on the profession difficult to predict

6:50 – Eugene considers whether AI could eventually resolve certain civil disputes more efficiently than the traditional justice system

9:41 – Eugene then turns to the skills lawyers can develop and refine in the age of AI, including how to identify the strongest and weakest points of an argument

12:01 – Eugene turns to how to write persuasively

13:51 – Eugene discusses how to apply those skills when drafting or reviewing work produced with AI.

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