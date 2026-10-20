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20 October 2026

Consumer Products Corner - Inventory Divides Deepen As Freight And Input Costs Rise

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Discretionary inventory positions diverged sharply in Q2 as apparel and luxury brands faced expanding days inventory outstanding amid tariff-driven import acceleration and weakening demand, while big-ticket categories achieved meaningful drawdowns through disciplined working capital management. Rising crude oil prices and freight costs now threaten consumer company margins as geopolitical tensions persist and trade policy uncertainty clouds the outlook heading into midterm elections.
United States Strategy
Brett Meyer and Randy Burt
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Discretionary categories drove a divergence in inventory positions in Q2, with Apparel & Luxury sector median DIO expanding 14% to 167 days and Health & Beauty edging up 2% to 165 days, as brands pulled imports forward ahead of tariff deadlines and softer end-demand slowed sell-through. Big-ticket sectors moved the other way: Home & Outdoor drew down 8%, Durables 6%, and Food & Beverage 2%, reflecting weaker housing turnover, cautious replenishment, and continued working-capital discipline. Top-quartile operators held their edge, with Food & Beverage at 41 days (38% below the sector median) and Durables at 50 days (30% below). The cost backdrop also turned against shippers: WTI crude rose 8% to $94.5/barrel in first two weeks of September sustained Middle East risk premium, while spot trucking rates climbed 2% to $2.28/mile due to the inflationary pressure from the middle east conflict. On a positive note, Manufacturing PMI expanded in August. Consumer company margins face a converging with input and freight costs sticky on unresolved geopolitical risk, and a cautious consumer heading into a midterm cycle with unsettled trade policy.

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On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses.

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Brett Meyer
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Randy Burt
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