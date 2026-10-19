Founders’ Toolkit - What Investors Are Really Asking During Diligence

Customers and Partnerships.

Investors will always ask you to distinguish a signed agreement from a promising conversation. Be exact. If a partner is committed, say what they’re committed to and on what terms. If a partner is interested, but not signed, say that too. Overstating this is one of the fastest ways to lose an investor’s trust, and it usually surfaces during diligence anyway.



6. Business Model and Competition.

What’s your business model? How will you make money? Who is your competition? Claiming you have no competition or simply stating “we’re different” aren’t real answers. Naming your competition directly, rather than avoiding any comparison, actually builds credibility, since it shows you understand your market. And, providing evidence – or reasoning – why customers will pay to use your product is crucial.



7. Intellectual Property.

If your business depends on IP or on third-party rights — patents, licenses, data-use permissions — investors will want the specifics. What’s protected? What’s owned? What’s licensed? This is an area

where founders often underestimate how much diligence will happen. Know your own IP position cold, including your technical dependencies and what you have not yet secured.



8. Budget.

As a founder, I am always asked about our proposed use-of-funds, burn rate, runway, and the milestones this specific round is meant to buy. If your plan involves multiple rounds (a seed followed by a larger raise, for example), make sure every document you show investors — your deck, your summary, your model — tells the same story about what happens in which round. Internal inconsistencies between your own materials is one of the most common things diligence catches, and it costs credibility even when it’s an honest oversight rather than a misrepresentation.



9. Financials.

Investors will ask for whatever historical financial statements exist, alongside a forward-looking model, and they’ll spend more time on your assumptions than on the outputs. Anyone can build a spreadsheet that shows a hockey stick; what investors are really evaluating is whether your pricing, customer acquisition costs, creator or partner compensation, and revenue growth assumptions are grounded in something real, rather than picked to make the model work. Be ready to explain where each number came from and to show your math, not just your conclusions.



10. Valuation and Terms.

Fansmit is raising a pre-seed round via a SAFE. We are often asked how we arrived at our valuation cap and what evidence supports it. Investors will also do basic math on your cap table: if someone funds your entire round, what percentage do they end up owning before future dilution? Know that number cold. If you can’t answer it instantly, it suggests you haven’t fully modeled your own round.



The Upshot.

Almost every one of these questions is really asking the same thing in a different way: do you actually understand your own business as well as you think you do? The founders who fundraise most efficiently aren’t the ones with the most polished pitch. They’re the ones who answer hard questions with precision, disclose uncertainty instead of glossing over it, and treat every document they hand an investor as something that will be checked against every other document they provide.



As a founder, I'm experiencing this in real time. It doesn’t make the process easier. But it does make it more predictable, and predictability is exactly what investors are looking for.