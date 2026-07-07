Winston Taylor In The Headlines: Week Of June 28, 2026

Winston Taylor lawyers and leaders continue to contribute to conversations shaping the legal and business landscape. Recent media coverage highlights perspectives from across the firm on leadership, private equity, technology, workplace flexibility, and high-profile litigation.

How We Made Office Managing Partner: 'Be Inclusive of Teammates’ Ideas,' Say Jordan Klein and Brett Johnson of Winston Taylor

In this Q&A with Law.com, Dallas Office Managing Partners Jordan Klein and Brett Johnson discuss their leadership philosophies, the importance of building consensus, and the value of listening to colleagues at every level of an organization. They share lessons learned throughout their careers, emphasizing that effective leadership starts with creating an environment where people feel heard, respected, and invested in the firm’s success.

Winston Taylor’s new private equity drive began with a game of golf

Financial News London examines Winston Taylor’s strategy for expanding our private equity platform following the firm’s launch. The article features Emma Danks, Edward Waldron, Shervin Shameli, and Grine Lahreche, who discuss how the combination strengthens the firm’s ability to support private equity clients across the U.S. and Europe, deepens its funds capabilities, and creates new opportunities for cross-border growth.

'It's a mindset': Inside Winston Taylor’s AI strategy

In an interview with Non-Billable, Emma Danks and Olivia Wyld discuss how Winston Taylor is embedding artificial intelligence across the business. The article explores the firm’s approach to AI adoption, from practice-group AI ambassadors and lawyer training to client-facing technology products. Emma and Olivia explain why successful AI use depends not only on technology, but also on culture, change management, and a willingness to rethink how legal work is performed.

Winston Taylor Taps DLA Piper ITC Attorney as Practice Chair

Law360 features Winston Taylor’s continued investment in its strategic IP capabilities through the addition of Daniel Valencia, who joins the firm as Chair of the International Trade Commission Practice. The article profiles Daniel’s extensive experience handling Section 337 investigations and other complex intellectual property disputes, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to expanding its cross-border IP and litigation offerings.

How Remote Work Has Helped a Generation of Working Parents

Winston Taylor partner Kerry Donovan discussed with The New York Times how remote and hybrid work have helped her balance a demanding legal career with caregiving responsibilities and motherhood. The article examines how greater workplace flexibility has helped more working parents, particularly mothers, remain in the workforce while advancing their careers.

Midwest-Founded Firms Announce New Office Leaders Across the Globe

The American Lawyer highlights our recent office leadership selections in Washington, D.C., Miami, Paris, and London. The piece highlights how we are positioning experienced leaders in key markets as we advance integration efforts following the launch of Winston Taylor and continue building a unified transatlantic platform.

Winston Taylor’s Paris Head on Integrating with the Wider Firm Post-Merger

Paris Office Managing Partner Grine Lahreche spoke with Law.com International about the opportunities and challenges of integrating Winston Taylor’s Paris team into the broader transatlantic firm. The article discusses our Paris office’s growth ambitions, its role in connecting clients across the U.S., U.K., and continental Europe, and the importance of building strong relationships across offices as we continue our post-merger integration.

NY Judge Won’t Disturb $112M Verdict Against Suffolk County for Illegally Detaining Migrants

Winston Taylor partner Aldo Badini spoke with the New York Law Journal about a significant victory for a class of immigrants who were unlawfully detained by Suffolk County on behalf of federal immigration authorities. Aldo helped lead the legal team representing the plaintiffs alongside co-counsel, securing a landmark result that reinforces constitutional protections and due process rights.