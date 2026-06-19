COVID-19 Disaster Relief Litigation May Create Tax Refund Opportunities If Evaluated Before July 10, 2026

Key Takeaways:

Recent court decisions interpreting COVID-19 disaster relief provisions related to tax filing and payment deadlines may affect certain IRS penalties, interest assessments, and refund claims tied to the pandemic period.

The implications of these rulings are highly technical and depend heavily on a taxpayer’s specific procedural history, payment timing, assessment records, and statute-of-limitations considerations.

Many practitioners are evaluating whether taxpayers should consider filing protective refund claims before July 10, 2026, while litigation and potential appeals continue.

Recent litigation involving COVID-19 disaster relief provisions tied to tax filing and payment deadlines has created significant discussion within the tax controversy community regarding whether certain IRS procedural deadlines were automatically postponed during the pandemic period.

Two notable cases, Abdo v. Commissioner and Kwong v. United States, interpreted federal tax disaster relief provisions as creating a mandatory postponement period tied to the duration of the federally declared COVID-19 disaster period, plus an additional 60 days.

Under those interpretations, certain procedural periods may have been disregarded from January 20, 2020, through July 10, 2023.

While these rulings have generated substantial interest, the legal and procedural implications remain unsettled. Additional litigation, administrative guidance, and appellate activity are expected, including ongoing developments in matters like Wepplo v. Commissioner. As a result, taxpayers should approach potential refund opportunities cautiously as well as with careful procedural analysis.

Background: COVID-19 Disaster Relief Rules and Ongoing Litigation

Federal tax law generally allows the IRS to postpone certain tax filing and payment obligations for taxpayers affected by federally declared disasters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress expanded certain disaster relief provisions tied to filing and payment deadlines. Recent court decisions have focused on whether those provisions created a mandatory postponement period that extended throughout the federally declared COVID-19 disaster period, plus an additional 60 days.

In both Abdo v. Commissioner and Kwong v. United States, courts rejected portions of IRS regulatory interpretations that attempted to narrow the scope of those postponement rules and instead applied a plain-language reading of the statute.

The Kwong decision, in particular, involved extensive procedural litigation surrounding refund claim timing, assessment periods, and statutory interpretation. Although the taxpayer prevailed on certain procedural timing issues, the government also prevailed on other aspects of the case, underscoring the narrow and fact-specific nature of these disputes.

Subsequent filings, including the April 2026 motion in Wepplo v. Commissioner, continue to test how courts may apply these interpretations to interest computations and procedural tax controversy matters.

Potential Areas of Impact

Depending on the taxpayer’s procedural history and underlying facts, these developments may affect:

Penalty assessments

Interest accrual calculations

Refund claim timing

Protective refund claim strategies

Procedural defenses tied to statute-of-limitations periods

Potentially affected items may include:

Late-filing penalties

Late-payment penalties

Estimated tax penalties

Underpayment interest

Certain international information return penalties

Certain refund and lookback limitation calculations under IRC Section 6511

However, these issues are highly and depend on a taxpayer’s specific facts, including timing of assessments, payments, and open limitation periods.

The viability of any potential claim may depend on numerous factors, including:

Whether statutes of limitation remain open

Timing of assessments and payments

Prior administrative filings

Existing litigation or Appeals activity

Whether amounts were paid, abated, transferred, or credited

How interest computations were calculated

Whether protective claims were previously filed

Why July 10, 2026, May Matter for You

For many taxpayers, July 10, 2026 may represent an important procedural deadline for preserving potential refund rights associated with the COVID-19 disaster postponement period.

Many practitioners are currently evaluating whether taxpayers should consider filing protective refund claims using IRS Form 843 while litigation continues and before applicable statutes of limitation potentially expire.

However, determining whether a viable claim exists requires more than identifying COVID-period penalties or interest. It requires detailed procedural analysis.

As demonstrated in Kwong and Wepplo, these matters often involve:

Complex transcript analysis

Assessment timing review

Payment application analysis

Refund litigation procedures

Interest recomputation methodologies

Interactions between multiple Internal Revenue Code provisions

Accordingly, taxpayers should not assume these issues can be addressed through standard refund filing approaches or self-prepared claims. Utilizing a professional is your best bet.

Why Professional Analysis Matters Here

The procedural issues raised in these cases are highly technical and continue to evolve rapidly through litigation and administrative interpretation.

Even taxpayers with seemingly similar fact patterns may face materially different outcomes depending on a few different things, like:

Procedural posture

Open limitation periods

Payment histories

Prior IRS administrative actions

Existing controversy proceedings

As a result, taxpayers considering whether these developments may affect their positions should consult experienced tax controversy advisors before determining whether and how to proceed.

MGO in Your Corner: How We Can Advocate for You

MGO’s Tax Advocacy and Resolution professionals are actively advising clients on evolving COVID-19 disaster relief litigation and related procedural tax controversy matters. Our team assists clients by reviewing IRS account transcripts and procedural histories, evaluating statute-of-limitations considerations, analyzing interest and penalty computations, assessing payment applications and assessment timing, and preparing and supporting protective refund claims where appropriate.

Because these matters are highly fact-specific and procedurally complex, taxpayers should carefully evaluate potential opportunities well before any applicable filing deadlines expire. As litigation and administrative guidance continue to evolve, MGO can help clients assess potential exposure, preserve procedural rights, and navigate the technical considerations associated with these developing issues. Contact us to learn more.