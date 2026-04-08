Case Study: Strengthening Tax Strategy For A Global Coffee Trading Business

A growing coffee sourcing and trading company gains greater clarity and support through MGO's proactive tax guidance and collaborative approach.

Background

A coffee trading business with operations connected to the United States and international markets sources organic coffee beans from around the world to sell to coffee roasters. The company operates through multiple entities across jurisdictions, including U.S. operations and international affiliates.

Challenge

The organization faced several tax-related areas of concern — including inventory-related considerations, tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions, and uncertainty around technical tax matters. The company also needed guidance on cost allocation rules under Section 263A (uniform capitalization), questions about state and local filing requirements, and how net operating losses (NOLs) should be treated in different states.

Additionally, because of the business's global structure, there was complexity around international transactions between U.S. entities and affiliates abroad, which introduced further tax considerations that required review.

Approach

MGO assembled a collaborative team to evaluate the client's needs and develop a plan to address the outstanding issues.

The MGO team:

Conducted detailed discussions with company leadership to understand their operations, tax concerns, and areas where guidance had been lacking.

Provided insight into inventory-related considerations and cost allocation requirements, drawing on prior industry experience.

Reviewed state and local filing obligations to determine where the company may need to file and how liabilities should be assessed.

Evaluated technical tax issues such as NOL carryovers and their treatment in different jurisdictions.

Reviewed potential international tax considerations related to transactions with affiliated entities.

Coordinated internally across multiple MGO professionals to respond quickly to client questions and provide clear guidance.

Value to Client

By combining technical knowledge with a highly responsive service model, MGO quickly built trust with the client's leadership team. The company noted the speed and clarity of MGO's responses, which allowed them to move forward with greater confidence in their tax planning and compliance strategy.

The client now has a clearer roadmap for addressing state and local tax considerations, evaluating international tax implications, and preparing upcoming tax returns. The engagement also positioned the company to resolve key technical issues before filing, helping to support accurate reporting that reflects the organization's structure and operations.

Refine Your Tax Strategy With Proactive Guidance

Whether your business operates across multiple states, international markets, or complex supply chains, having the right tax advisor can make all the difference. Reach out to MGO today to learn how proactive tax planning and responsive support can help your business move forward with confidence.