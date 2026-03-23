How Your Multinational Business Benefits From OECD's New Tax Relief

Key Takeaways:

The OECD side-by-side package offers U.S.-based multinationals relief from extra global minimum tax rules.

U.S. tax incentives linked to business activity now receive more favorable treatment under global standards.

Mid-market companies can expect lower compliance costs and reduced risk of double taxation.

If your company works internationally, the rules governing global tax compliance are changing. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently released a side-by-side (SbS) package that brings significant relief for U.S.-based multinationals.

Here's how your tax and finance team can receive help from this new framework — and why it matters now.

Why Global Minimum Tax Rules Matter to Your Business

The OECD's global minimum tax initiative, known as Pillar Two, was developed to create a consistent baseline for taxing large multinational companies. It was designed to limit tax base erosion by requiring companies to pay at least a 15% effective tax rate in each jurisdiction where they operate.

However, as the framework expanded, U.S.-based companies became concerned about overlapping rules, added compliance, and increased risk of double taxation.

The OECD's 2026 SbS package addresses these concerns by acknowledging the U.S. tax system as equivalent. This recognition grants relief from certain foreign tax requirements and streamlines compliance. Effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, this package provides critical safe harbors that can shield U.S. groups from the income inclusion rule (IIR) and undertaxed profits rule (UTPR) — two of Pillar Two's most significant charging provisions.

What This Means for Your Company

For U.S.-based multinationals, the OECD's SbS package affects your business in several key ways:

1. Less Exposure to Global Top-Up Taxes

If your business is headquartered in the U.S., the new framework offers a safe harbor from two rules that could have significantly increased your global tax burden: the IIR and the UTPR.

By meeting specific criteria, your company may now be exempt from these provisions — assuming your U.S. structure is still in compliance with the side-by-side regime.

2. Simplified Compliance for Pillar Two Rules

Many companies have been preparing for complex reporting obligations under Pillar Two. This new package simplifies those obligations for eligible U.S.-based multinationals by allowing reliance on U.S. calculations, avoiding some of the redundancy across global jurisdictions.

The updated rules extend key safe harbors and allow simplified calculations through 2028, reducing administrative costs and streamlining internal workflows.

3. Better Treatment of U.S. Business Credits and Incentives

Your company may benefit from a more favorable approach to U.S. tax credits under this agreement. Certain incentives tied to business activity — such as hiring or tangible asset investment — can now reduce exposure to top-up taxes in other countries.

This means that common incentives like research and development credits, hiring incentives, or investment-based deductions may now carry more weight in the global minimum tax calculation (depending on how they're structured).

4. Ongoing Oversight and Future Monitoring

While this agreement gives your business short-term certainty, it also introduces long-term oversight. Future changes to U.S. tax laws could trigger re-evaluation of the safe harbor status.

It's important to keep awareness of how the OECD and other jurisdictions are interpreting the rules and how changes to your structure or reporting might affect compliance.

What Should You Do Now?

To take advantage of the new rules and avoid surprises, consider the following steps:

Evaluate your eligibility for the OECD's safe harbor treatment, especially if you operate in multiple countries.

Review your use of tax credits and incentives to determine if they meet the updated substance-based criteria.

Coordinate across finance, legal, and tax to align on reporting expectations and tax planning strategies under the new rules.

Monitor international updates from the OECD, as further changes are expected over the next two years.

Common Questions About the OECD Side-by-Side Rules

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the SbS package:

What is the OECD's SbS tax package?

It is a framework that recognizes certain domestic tax systems, like that of the U.S., as equivalent to global minimum tax rules. This provides relief from duplicative foreign tax rules for qualifying companies.

Does my U.S.-based company still need to comply with Pillar Two?

If your company qualifies under the side-by-side framework, you may not be subject to certain Pillar Two global minimum tax rules like the IIR or UTPR. However, compliance obligations such as local reporting and qualified domestic minimum top-up taxes (QDMTTs) may still apply.

What is a qualifying tax incentive under these rules?

Qualifying tax incentives (QTIs) are benefits tied to significant business activities like payroll or investment in physical assets. If they meet the OECD's substance requirements, they can reduce exposure to global top-up taxes.

Will the OECD continue to monitor U.S. companies under this agreement?

Yes. The United States remains subject to peer review under the OECD's inclusive framework. Although the current agreement provides relief, it is tied to ongoing compliance and future rule stability.

Why It Helps to Work With a Tax Advisor

The global minimum tax framework is complex, and its impact varies based on your company's structure, industry, and footprint. Even with recent simplifications, interpreting the OECD's evolving guidance and aligning it with U.S. requirements takes time and technical judgment.

If your team is weighing how these changes apply to your business — or if you're unsure whether your current structure qualifies for safe harbor relief — now is a good time to seek support.

A knowledgeable tax advisor can:

Walk your team through eligibility under the OECD SbS framework

Analyze how your current incentives and credits are treated under new global rules

Help you prepare documentation and reporting processes aligned with Pillar Two expectations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.