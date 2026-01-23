Global Equity Plan Reporting Obligations For Calendar-Year 2026: Part One

Global equity plans are complex, and their administration requires collaboration across multiple departments, including legal, human resources, payroll, and tax. Plan administrators (and their teams) should understand their reporting obligations for international equity awards. Many reports can be submitted by the local entity's payroll team; however, certain countries require separate standalone submissions.
The following reference chart summarizes selected reporting requirements for equity plans with international grantees. This resource – part one of two – highlights year-end reports (i.e., reporting obligations for prior calendar-year 2025 activity) with deadlines through June 30, 2026, as well as certain quarterly filings. Filing dates that fall on a weekend should generally be submitted the prior workday. This chart does not include initial registration/exemption applications, reports due upon equity grants, or other standard payroll/tax reports. Additionally, reporting obligations may vary if certain exemptions apply, if the company implements a recharge agreement, or if the local entity is involved with administration of the plan.
We will publish part two of this reference chart in April 2026, summarizing applicable reports with deadlines from July through December 2026.
|Country
|Report type
|Award types
|Report description
|Frequency
|Due date
|Philippines
|Securities
|
|Applies only to plans that have obtained a registration exemption from the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission
|Annually
|January 10, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Thailand
|Securities
|
|Report grants and exercises/purchases to the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission
|Annually
|January 15, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Vietnam
|Exchange Control
|
|Report aggregate share value to the State Bank of Vietnam
|Monthly1
|January 12, 2026, for prior month activity
|Saudi Arabia
|Securities
|
|Report plan activity via online portal or email inbox to Capital Markets Authority
|Quarterly
|As soon as administratively feasible following the end of Q4 2025 data
|Malaysia
|Tax
|
|For each entity in Malaysia, report option exercises/RSU vesting via Form BT (Appendix C) to the Inland Revenue Board
|Annually
|February 28, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|France
|Tax
|
|For tax-qualified options that are exercised or restricted stock units that vest, distribute statement describing grant activity to employees. A copy must also be provided to the applicable tax office.
|Annually
|March 1, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Singapore
|Tax
|
|Distribute statement describing tax gains activity to employees via Form IR8A (Appendix A)
|Annually
|March 1, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Ireland
|Tax
|
|Report option-related activity via Form RSS1
|Annually
|March 31, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Tax
|
|Report all other equity-related activity via Form ESA
|Annually
|Japan
|Tax
|
|Report plan activity
|Annually
|March 31, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Singapore
|Tax
|
|Submit application form for tax deferral eligibility to Comptroller of Income Tax
|Annually
|April 15, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
|Israel
|Tax
|
|Report plan activity via Israel Tax Authority online platform
|Annually2
|April 30, 2026, for prior calendar-year activity
Footnotes
1. The statutory deadline is the 12th day of each month.
2. Quarterly reports also apply.
