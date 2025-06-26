ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Weinstein And Taylor Examine Tax Valuations Of Cultural Objects Subject To New NAGPRA Regulations

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

United States Tax
Taylor Weinstein and Olivia Taylor
Download a PDF of this piece

Partner Taylor Weinstein, a member of the Tax and Investment Management Groups, and Associate Olivia Taylor, a member of the Art Law Group, co-authored the article "NAGPRA Regulations Prompt Valuation Questions for Repatriated Native American Cultural Objects," featured in the May/June 2025 issue of Thomson Reuters' Taxation of Exempts.

Prompted by changes to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), collectors, dealers, and museums evaluating the future of cultural objects in their collections might be interested to learn that repatriating or donating them to the origin culture's or affiliated tribe's tax-exempt organization could provide a charitable income tax deduction. Taylor and Olivia explore the challenges of determining the "fair market value" one can declare to the IRS for such a tax deduction.

Using both precedential and informative examples in the cultural and artistic object context, the authors detail how legal restrictions affecting an object's sale do not necessarily render that object's fair market value zero.

Read the full article by clicking the "Download a PDF of this piece" link above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Taylor Weinstein
Taylor Weinstein
Photo of Olivia Taylor
Olivia Taylor
