17 June 2025

La. Legislation Prohibits Class Action Lawsuits Against The La. Department Of Revenue

Yesterday, the Louisiana Legislature passed House Bill 416 and sent it to Governor Landry for his executive approval.
William Backstrom

Yesterday, the Louisiana Legislature passed House Bill 416 and sent it to Governor Landry for his executive approval. If the bill becomes law, which is likely, it will prohibit class action lawsuits:

  • Against the Louisiana Department of Revenue in the Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals or in any state or federal court by or on behalf of taxpayers or any other interested party arising from or related to the administration of tax laws and related matters; and
  • Against the Office of Debt Recovery within the Louisiana Department of Revenue in any state or federal court by or on behalf of any person arising from or related to the administration of the debt recovery functions of the Office.

The new law will apply on a prospective basis.

