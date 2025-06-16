On Tax – Alex Raskolnikov Of Columbia Law School (Podcast)

Alex Raskolnikov is a Wilbur H. Friedman Professor of Tax Law and a co‑chair of the Charles Evans Gerber Transactional Studies Center at Columbia Law School.

Cravath has been known as one of the premier U.S. law firms for two centuries. Each of our practice areas is highly regarded, and our lawyers are recognized around the world for their commitment to the representation of our clients'​ interests. Our primary areas of practice include: corporate, litigation, tax, executive compensation and benefits and trusts and estates.

Alex Raskolnikov is a Wilbur H. Friedman Professor of Tax Law and a co‑chair of the Charles Evans Gerber Transactional Studies Center at Columbia Law School. In this episode of On Tax, he and Cravath partner and host Len Teti discuss Alex's unusual path into the world of tax, from metallurgical engineering in Lansing, Michigan to teaching tax law at Columbia Law. They also talk about the qualities that distinguish students in the tax law classroom and share advice for young professionals facing junctures in their career journeys.

This episode of On Tax was published on June 10, 2025. A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.

self

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.