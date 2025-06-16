On Tax – Alex Raskolnikov Of Columbia Law School (Podcast)

Alex Raskolnikov is a Wilbur H. Friedman Professor of Tax Law and a co‑chair of the Charles Evans Gerber Transactional Studies Center at Columbia Law School. In this episode of On Tax, he and Cravath partner and host Len Teti discuss Alex's unusual path into the world of tax, from metallurgical engineering in Lansing, Michigan to teaching tax law at Columbia Law. They also talk about the qualities that distinguish students in the tax law classroom and share advice for young professionals facing junctures in their career journeys.
This episode of On Tax was published on June 10, 2025. A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.
