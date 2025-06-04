Key Tax Provisions In House Budget Bill: What To Know Now

On May 22, 2025, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act—a sweeping $3.8 trillion budget reconciliation package. This landmark legislation includes a wide range of federal tax provisions that could significantly impact individuals, businesses, and international taxpayers.

Although the bill is likely to be revised in the Senate, many of the core proposals provide early insight into the potential direction of tax policy. Read on for an AICPA overview of the most important tax-related elements of the bill as currently drafted and how they might influence your tax planning in the months ahead.

Individual income tax provisions

The bill permanently terminates the deduction except for Armed Forces. Other deductions and credits: The bill makes permanent or enhances several other deductions and credits, including the adoption credit, employer-provided childcare credit, paid family and medical leave credit, and education-related benefits.

Business tax provisions

The bill would terminate or phase out several clean energy credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Pass-through state income tax deductions: The bill would eliminate the ability of specified service trades or businesses operating as pass-through entities to deduct state income tax payments at the entity level.

What's next?

The bill now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers have signaled that substantial changes are likely. Senate Finance Committee members have already made it clear that the House version won't be approved without revisions. As the legislative process continues, we'll be tracking developments and providing updates.

What you can do now

While nothing is final yet, this is a good time to start evaluating your current tax strategy in light of the proposed changes. Being proactive can help you stay ahead of any potential impacts—whether you're an individual taxpayer, a business owner, or managing international interests.

