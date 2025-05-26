GeTtin' SALTy Episode 53 | GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond: Exploring Extended Producer Responsibility Laws (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond, Nikki Dobay is joined by GT attorney Madeline Orlando for a conversation about the emerging landscape of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws.



EPR laws are State and Local Tax (SALT)-adjacent, as new fees are being imposed on producers of packaging that act a lot like taxes.

Madeline provides an overview of EPR laws, which shift waste management costs from municipalities to producers, focusing on single-use packaging.

The conversation explores the mechanics of these laws, their implications for businesses, and how they intersect with state tax principles.

With five states already adopting EPR laws and others on the brink, Nikki and Madeline discuss the challenges of compliance, fee structures, and potential consumer cost impacts.

They also highlight the broader trend of states adopting progressive environmental policies and the absence of federal intervention.

The episode concludes on a lighter note with a non-tax question about first music formats, revealing nostalgic memories of cassette tapes, 8-tracks, and CDs.