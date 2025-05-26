ARTICLE
26 May 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 53 | GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond: Exploring Extended Producer Responsibility Laws (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond, Nikki Dobay is joined by GT attorney Madeline Orlando for a conversation about the emerging landscape of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws.
United States Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Madeline Orlando

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy & Beyond, Nikki Dobay is joined by GT attorney Madeline Orlando for a conversation about the emerging landscape of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws.

EPR laws are State and Local Tax (SALT)-adjacent, as new fees are being imposed on producers of packaging that act a lot like taxes.

Madeline provides an overview of EPR laws, which shift waste management costs from municipalities to producers, focusing on single-use packaging.

The conversation explores the mechanics of these laws, their implications for businesses, and how they intersect with state tax principles.

With five states already adopting EPR laws and others on the brink, Nikki and Madeline discuss the challenges of compliance, fee structures, and potential consumer cost impacts.

They also highlight the broader trend of states adopting progressive environmental policies and the absence of federal intervention.

The episode concludes on a lighter note with a non-tax question about first music formats, revealing nostalgic memories of cassette tapes, 8-tracks, and CDs.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Photo of Madeline Orlando
Madeline Orlando
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More