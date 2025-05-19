House Tax Bill Addresses Transfer Tax Exemptions

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
The tax writing committee of the House of Representatives has
proposed a bill which would increase permanently the unified estate
and gift tax lifetime exemption equivalent and the lifetime
exemption from the tax on generation skipping transfers to $15
Million, indexed for inflation with a base year of 2025.
The exemption amounts would apply to decedents dying and gifts
made during the calendar year 2026 and would increase with
inflation thereafter.
