ARTICLE
19 May 2025

House Tax Bill Addresses Transfer Tax Exemptions

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
The tax writing committee of the House of Representatives has proposed a bill which would increase permanently the unified estate and gift tax lifetime exemption equivalent...
United States Tax
John A. Rouchell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The tax writing committee of the House of Representatives has proposed a bill which would increase permanently the unified estate and gift tax lifetime exemption equivalent and the lifetime exemption from the tax on generation skipping transfers to $15 Million, indexed for inflation with a base year of 2025.

The exemption amounts would apply to decedents dying and gifts made during the calendar year 2026 and would increase with inflation thereafter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John A. Rouchell
John A. Rouchell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More