House Tax Bill Addresses Transfer Tax Exemptions

The tax writing committee of the House of Representatives has proposed a bill which would increase permanently the unified estate and gift tax lifetime exemption equivalent and the lifetime exemption from the tax on generation skipping transfers to $15 Million, indexed for inflation with a base year of 2025.

The exemption amounts would apply to decedents dying and gifts made during the calendar year 2026 and would increase with inflation thereafter.

