Proposed Severance Tax Legislation

Several bills aimed at making changes to Louisiana severance tax laws were filed on Friday, the deadline for pre-filing bills to be considered during the Louisiana Legislature's upcoming regular session, which is a fiscal one.

State Rep. Brett Geymann, chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, pre-filed H.B. No. 495, H.B. No. 518 and H.B. No. 600 which would provide as follows:

For taxable periods beginning on or after July 1, 2025, H.B. No. 495 would retain the horizontal well exemption for oil as provided in present law but limits the duration for which the exemption applies to gas. The proposed legislation provides that the horizontal well exemption for gas shall last for a period of six months or until payout of the well cost is achieved, whichever comes first. Present law provides that the horizontal well exemption for oil and gas shall last for a period of 24 months or until payout of the well cost is achieved, whichever comes first.

H.B. No. 518 proposes significant amendments to Louisiana's severance tax laws, particularly focusing on the rates, computation, and administration of severance taxes on oil, gas, and other natural resources. The bill updates the title of R.S. 47:633 from "Rates of tax" to "Severance tax; rates; administration" and introduces new provisions for calculating severance tax based on the quantity or value of resources severed. It specifies a tax rate of 12.5% for oil, determined by either gross receipts or posted field prices, and outlines exemptions and reduced tax rates for oil produced from incapable or stripper wells, as well as provisions for inactive or orphan wells.



Additionally, H.B. No. 518 establishes a structured exemption system for severance taxes based on market prices for oil and natural gas, with exemptions decreasing as prices rise. It introduces new definitions and clarifications regarding the qualifications of accountants verifying well costs and specifies conditions under which the gas severance tax will not accrue. The bill also updates tax rates for various natural resources and empowers the Louisiana Forestry Commission to determine the market value of trees and timber. The legislative digest states that the proposed changes aim to streamline the severance tax process while ensuring clarity and accuracy in its administration.

H.B. N0. 600 contains a provision to reduce the severance tax for newly produced oil by establishing a rate of 6.5% on oil produced from wells completed on or after July 1, 2025. In addition, H.B. No. 600 proposes to change the special rate on oil produced from incapable wells from 1/2 of the regular rate provided for in present law and proposed law to 6.25%. In addition, the proposed law would change the special rate on oil produced from stripper wells from ¼ of the regular rate provided for in present law and proposed law to 3.125%. Proposed law would also change the special rate on oil produced from inactive wells from ½ or ¼ of the regular rate provided for in present law and proposed law, depending on when the oil was produced, to 6.25% or 3.125%, depending on when the oil was produced. Lastly this proposed law would change the special rate on oil produced from orphan wells from ¼ or 1/8 of the regular rate provided for in present law and proposed law, depending on when the oil was produced, to 3.125% or 1.565%, depending on when the oil was produced. These changes would apply to taxable periods beginning on or after July 1, 2025.