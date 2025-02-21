Nassau Tax Grievance Period Extended

The tax grievance period to reduce the real estate tax assessment for commercial and residential properties has been extended and can be filed now until April 1, 2025.

The tax grievance period to reduce the real estate tax assessment for commercial and residential properties has been extended and can be filed now until April 1, 2025. There are two ways this extension can be of benefit. The first is to complain about the 2026/27 school tax and the 2027 general tax. The question I am sometimes asked is “Why should I complain a year in advance when my taxes are okay now, and I might even sell?” The answer is twofold - most importantly, we have no idea what will happen to the tax rates next year. Typically, school and general tax rates have increased annually. The Villages and the City of Glen Cove have different filing dates.

The second benefit is lowering the assessment, which means that taxes will be lower than they would have been if there was no successful grievance filed. Clearly, if two houses are similar, the house with the lower assessment and lower taxes will be more attractive and worth more to prospective buyers. Once the tax bills are prepared, it is too late to complain. The taxes that were billed in January 2025 had to be grieved in January 2023. That is a year and a half period between grieving the assessment and when the actual tax bills are issued.

For those considering filing a grievance, it's advisable to submit the necessary documentation to a qualified Tax Certiorari Attorney well before the deadline to ensure proper processing and review of your case.

Remember, the Assessor is not your friend.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.