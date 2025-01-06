ARTICLE
6 January 2025

IRS Planned Outage

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
The IRS has posted a notice that their online service to apply for EINs will be unavailable from about 3pm EST Dec. 27, 2024, to 7am EST Jan. 2, 2025. During that time, we will not be able to apply for EINs.
United States Tax
Schulte Roth & Zabel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The IRS has posted a notice that their online service to apply for EINs will be unavailable from about 3pm EST Dec. 27, 2024, to 7am EST Jan. 2, 2025. During that time, we will not be able to apply for EINs for domestic or foreign entities.

Accordingly, any entity that needs an EIN before year end should apply within the next three days, as we cannot predict the availability of IRS officials to issue EINs by other means. As a reminder, only one EIN can be issued per day in respect of a responsible party (typically, an individual who is the general partner, managing member or principal officer of the electing entity).

Read the IRS service outage announcement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Schulte Roth & Zabel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More