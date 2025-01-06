IRS Planned Outage

The IRS has posted a notice that their online service to apply for EINs will be unavailable from about 3pm EST Dec. 27, 2024, to 7am EST Jan. 2, 2025. During that time, we will not be able to apply for EINs for domestic or foreign entities.

Accordingly, any entity that needs an EIN before year end should apply within the next three days, as we cannot predict the availability of IRS officials to issue EINs by other means. As a reminder, only one EIN can be issued per day in respect of a responsible party (typically, an individual who is the general partner, managing member or principal officer of the electing entity).

Read the IRS service outage announcement.

