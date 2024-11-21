Tax - Outlook For The 119th Congress & The Trump Administration

Trump's Return To The White House – A Sunset Or Sunrise On Tax Law Changes?

Hillsborough County Sales Tax Changes: What Businesses (And Consumers) Need To Know

Peter Barnes Moderates Panel On OECD And UN At IBFD X C&D What Will Survive, What Will Thrive In ’25? Conference

Hillsborough County Sales Tax Changes: What Businesses (And Consumers) Need To Know

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

A potential Republican sweep of the Presidency, Senate and House opens the door for Republicans to use the reconciliation process to move tax legislation in the 119th Congress.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept