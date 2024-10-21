Alter Everything: Exploring Generative AI Solutions Using Alteryx

What role does Generative AI play in the tax industry?

A&M Tax Senior Director Luke Cornetta answers this question when he recently sat down with Megan Bowers, Senior Content Manager at Alteryx. In this episode, Megan and Luke dive deep into the business impacts of generative AI, including key trends, the intricacies of prompt engineering and the growing importance of private LLM solutions in ensuring data privacy and security. Luke also shares his experience in implementing AI-powered solutions to streamline projects, using tools like Alteryx to scale these initiatives.

Listen to the podcast to find out more!

