In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Marilyn Wethekam, Of Counsel with the Council On State Taxation, for a discussion of the Supreme Court's recent decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which SCOTUS decided earlier this year. Marilyn provides an overview of Loper and discusses the court's overruling of the longstanding Chevron deference standard. Marilyn and Nikki go on to discuss what the deference standard is post-Loper, and the impact this will have on state and local taxes and the deference standard that might apply going forward. Spoiler alert—it depends! Finally, Marilyn and Nikki wrap up with a lively discussion of how they spoiled their pups on National Dog Day!

