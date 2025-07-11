The One Big Beautiful Bill Finds Global Income Not GILTI

Among the changes in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA) was the renaming of Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) to Net CFC Tested Income (NCTI). But the renaming is not the end of the story. The OBBA also permanently decreases the now-NCTI deduction from 50% to 40% beginning in 2026. (Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ((TCJA)), the deduction was scheduled to be reduced to 37.5% in 2026, so the decrease is relatively favorable.) The OBBA also makes changes to computation of now-NCTI and increase the foreign tax creditability to 90%.

What does this mean for state income tax? Certain states tax a material portion of now-NCTI, some following the federal 250 deduction to reduce the effective state tax rate on NCTI.

In states that conform to the pre-OBBA version of the IRC, GILTI is still GILTI and the OBBA changes will not apply (this likely means that the 250 deduction is reduced to 37.5% in 2026 as instructed by TCJA).

In states that conform the post-OBBA version of the IRC, GILTI is now NCTI. The new computation rules and the 40% IRC 250 deduction apply. But remember, the OBBA's foreign tax creditability increase will not provide relief at the state level because most states do not allow foreign tax credits!

