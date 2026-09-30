TCPAWORLD AFTERDARK: A Few Things

- Cool blanket right?
- So as everyone knows Troutman Amin, LLP was the first law firm in the nation to BAN GenAi for all substantive legal work. A few law firms have followed us so far. Many more will soon. We are receiving so many INCREDIBLE resumes from applicants who say they SPECIFICALLY want to work for us so they can “learn to think” and “learn to be great lawyers” as opposed to learning to be “prompt writers for claude.” Let that sink in.
- We have added a provision to all of our engagement letters on GenAi usage that reads as follows (first firm in the nation to do so– LEADERSHIP!):
- No GenAI Usage—Important!
GenAI is a fun toy but it has no use in the practice of law. The Firm bans the use of GenAI and will never allow its knowing use on any of your matters. You agree not to expect or request the Firm to use GenAi for any substantive legal work—because we won’t.
To maintain privilege—and avoid wasted time caused by AI mistakes and chaos slop—you also agree to never use GenAI to communicate with the Firm or to review, analyze, or summarize any documents or communications in connection with any matter the Firm handles.
- If you plan to retain Troutman Amin, LLP plan to pay top-of-market rates and agree to a no GenAI clause. We are EXPENSIVE but we are the best of the best specifically because we reject fads and nonsense and do the hard work needed to DESERVE TO WIN.
- Are you following cipaworld.com?
- See you all in the morning.
- Received this really nice note recently:Hi Eric – thank you for your incredibly inspired posts. You inspire me. Whenever I get too busy or feel overwhelmed, if I’m to be honest, I look at what you and your firm are doing and saying, and you motivate me. My professional life is richer knowing you. Just had to be said.
Love you all too.
Chat soon.
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