TCPAWORLD AFTERDARK: A Few Things

No GenAI Usage—Important!

GenAI is a fun toy but it has no use in the practice of law. The Firm bans the use of GenAI and will never allow its knowing use on any of your matters. You agree not to expect or request the Firm to use GenAi for any substantive legal work—because we won’t.

To maintain privilege—and avoid wasted time caused by AI mistakes and chaos slop—you also agree to never use GenAI to communicate with the Firm or to review, analyze, or summarize any documents or communications in connection with any matter the Firm handles.