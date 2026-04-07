College Sports’ New Legal Risks: Prediction Markets And NIL Fraud

Partner Robert L. Boone has authored a guest column in Sportico examining the US Department of Justice’s increasing scrutiny of the college sports industry and the potential application of federal criminal statutes to emerging areas of risk. He discusses how prediction markets and name, image and likeness (NIL) agreements may expose athletes, advisors and companies to wire fraud liability as the industry continues to evolve.
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Originally published by Sportico on 01 April 2025.
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