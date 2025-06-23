ARTICLE
23 June 2025

The Business Behind Sport: My Secret Life As A Match Fixer With Moses Swaibu (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of The Business Behind Sport, hear from Moses Swaibu, a former professional footballer who spent a spell in prison after he was drawn into the dark world of match-fixing.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jonathan Brown

In the latest episode of The Business Behind Sport, hear from Moses Swaibu, a former professional footballer who spent a spell in prison after he was drawn into the dark world of match-fixing. In a candid conversation with Jonathan Brown, Moses reveals how he was targeted by organized crime syndicates to manipulate matches and the impact his actions had on his life and career. Moses' brother, Ayub Swaibu, also joins Jonathan to discuss the brothers' shared upbringing and to highlight the impact Moses' actions had on his family.

Moses is using his story as a powerful tool to educate and protect young athletes from falling foul to similar pitfalls. His journey from being involved in match-fixing to becoming an advocate for sports integrity is both compelling and inspiring.

Don't miss this eye-opening episode that delves deep into the world of match-fixing first-hand!

You can read more about Moses' story in 'Fixed: The Secret Life of a Match Fixer', which was recently released! https://ankura.co/4dSMBV0

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Brown
Jonathan Brown
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More