The Business Behind Sport: My Secret Life As A Match Fixer With Moses Swaibu (Podcast)

In the latest episode of The Business Behind Sport, hear from Moses Swaibu, a former professional footballer who spent a spell in prison after he was drawn into the dark world of match-fixing. In a candid conversation with Jonathan Brown, Moses reveals how he was targeted by organized crime syndicates to manipulate matches and the impact his actions had on his life and career. Moses' brother, Ayub Swaibu, also joins Jonathan to discuss the brothers' shared upbringing and to highlight the impact Moses' actions had on his family.

Moses is using his story as a powerful tool to educate and protect young athletes from falling foul to similar pitfalls. His journey from being involved in match-fixing to becoming an advocate for sports integrity is both compelling and inspiring.

Don't miss this eye-opening episode that delves deep into the world of match-fixing first-hand!

You can read more about Moses' story in 'Fixed: The Secret Life of a Match Fixer', which was recently released! https://ankura.co/4dSMBV0

